EFCC, Yahaya Bello and the law

He was not the original candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the governorship election in Kogi State in 2015, having lost the governorship primary election to Abubakar Audu. But fate smiled on Yahaya Bello, who was eventually chosen by the party to inherit the 240, 861 votes polled by Abubakar Audu because the latter died on the very day of the election, even before the result was announced. The main election was not without some controversies as the electoral body declared it inconclusive.

At the end of the supplementary election, Bello was declared the winner with the total votes of 247,742 ahead of his very close rival, Idris Wada, who polled 204,877 votes. It was a very…