Ex-commissioner blames societal issues for UTME mass failure

A former Commissioner for Education, Osun State, Prof Oluyemisi Obilade, who is also former vice-chancellor, Tai Solarin University of Education( TASUED), Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, has described the mass failure recorded in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results of which were recently released as a true reflection of the low quality of education in Nigeria.

In the tertiary school entrance exam, only 23 per cent of the total 1.84 million candidates, who sat the exam nationwide scored up to 200 from 400 marks (representing 50 per cent) while the rest scored below 50 per cent as announced by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) which…