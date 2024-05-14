FG justifies collection of landing fees from helicopter operators

The Federal government through the Ministry of Aviation has finally broken the silence on the controversy raging over the earlier directives to helicopter operators in Nigeria to commence payment of landing levies to NAEBI Dynamics, the concessionaire appointed by the government for collection.

The helicopter operators had kicked against the federal government’s directive on the excuse that the directive, apart from being illegal, capable of inflicting additional financial burden on their existence.

In a statement which emanated from the ministry and signed by the head, press and public affairs, Odutayo Oluseyi, the ministry insisted that the introduction of helicopter landing levies…