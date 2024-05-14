FG’s palliative policy failed Nigerians — Cleric

A vociferous man of God and founder of the Holy Trinity Authority Prophetic Church in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, Prophet James Omitade, has criticised the palliative distribution policy orchestrated by the federal government to cushion the effects of spiraling inflation, stating that it has failed to have a positive impact on Nigerians.

Prophet Omitade asserted that the concentration of palliatives in the hands of shady politicians, who controlled the distribution channels, undermined the program. This, he argued, was a major reason why the policy, designed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, failed miserably.

The cleric made these remarks in Ado Ekiti on Monday while sharing his views on…