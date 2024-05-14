Ijumu caretaker chairman launches Ododo agriculture support scheme

As part of an effort aimed at reviving food production at the local government level, the transitional caretaker Chairman of Ijumu Local Government Area, Alhaji Haruna Ibrahim, has launched a program tagged “ODODO AGRICULTURAL SUPPORT SCHEME for Food Security.”

The Caretaker Chairman has already commenced clearing approximately 150 hectares of farmland across the three districts. This project is in line with the innovation of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo aimed at enhancing food security in Kogi State.

Speaking during an inspection visit to the clearing of the farmland for Ijumu Arin in Iyara, Alhaji Haruna, accompanied by his supervisors, stated that upon clearing and cultivation,…