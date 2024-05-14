Insecurity in North capable of destabilising West Africa — Gov Inuwa

GombeChairman, Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF), Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has warned that insecurity and other problems in the North are capable of destabilising the entire country and spreading turmoil throughout West Africa.

The warning was given on Tuesday by the Chairman of NSGF who is also Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya while receiving members of the 19 Northern Governors’ Wives Forum, (NGWF) on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Gombe.

While shifting focus to national stability, the NSGF Chairman pointed out that Northern Nigeria’s size and population make it crucial for national peace.

The Governor also highlighted the threats posed by drug and…