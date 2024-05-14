Lagos assures sustainable policies on reliable energy, mineral resources

The Lagos State Government says it will continue to promote and develop sustainable policies for mineral resources to ensure availability of reliable energy to all residents and making the state a 21st century economy.

Its Commissioner For Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye, gave this assurance during the ongoing ministerial press briefing in Lagos

To sustain its drive for an effective 24 hours economy, he hinted that the Lagos State Government has concluded plans to setup five additional power hubs across the metropolis, to give residents other alternative source of clean energy.

The state government said that these additional power hubs earmarked would…