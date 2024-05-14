Minister urges FCT pilgrims to abide by new Saudi policies

Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has called on the FCT pilgrims to abide by all the new policies introduced by the Saudi authorities, especially the movement in groups, transportation policy, and feeding arrangements among others.

The Minister made this call at the farewell ceremony marking the departure of the 2024 FCT intending pilgrims to the holy land of Saudi Arabia, held at the Hajj permanent site.

Mahmoud expressed confidence that the FCT Hajj operation this year would be rated higher than the previous ones, going by the commitment of the officials.

She further stated that despite all challenges, the FCT Administration remains…