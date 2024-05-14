Reps to make public its position on $140m Binance bribery allegation

Barring last-minute changes, the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes will today react to the allegation concerning on $140 million bribery scandal from Binance Executives.

The Committee on Financial Crimes chaired by Hon. Ginger Obinna is part of the joint Committees mandated to investigate the “despicable escape” of the Binance Executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla from the custody of the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

The House during the plenary session held on Thursday, 8th May, 2024 mandated the joint Committees on Financial Crimes, National Security and Intelligence and Interior, to invite the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu to…