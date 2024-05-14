Top 7 Nigerian celebrities you might confuse as twin

Having a lookalike can be fascinating, especially when you receive compliments like “oh, you look alike” or questions like “are you twins?” from people. While some find it intriguing, others find it peculiar.

However, we’ve observed Nigerian celebrities who share a striking resemblance with other famous personalities, both locally and globally.

Tribune Online list seven Nigerian celebrities who could easily be mistaken for twins due to their remarkable lookalike status.

1. Wale Ojo and Reno Omokri

Wale Ojo, a Nigerian actor known for his roles in both Nollywood and international films, and Reno Omokri, a Nigerian author, lawyer, and political…