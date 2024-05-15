27 drivers convicted in Anambra for bribing FRSC officials

No fewer than 30 drivers in Anambra State have been arraigned for trying to bribe officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps on duty, and sundry offences.

They were arraigned before a mobile court sitting on the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway presided over by Chief Magistrate Mike Anyadiegwu.

While 27 of the arraigned motorists were convicted, three others were cautioned and discharged.

It was gathered that the arraignment of the drivers by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), RS5.3 Anambra Sector Command, was in a bid to provide an open door for summary trial of road traffic offenders, as well as to curb the excesses of motorists on the highways.

Confirming the development in a statement…