Access Bank partners Mastercard to expand cross-border payments in Africa

Access Bank Group, in partnership with MasterCard has launched an innovative solution to expand access to cross-border payments and remittances to and from the continent, bringing Africa closer to the global economy.

With this solutions businesses and consumers can send and receive international payments to and from over 150 countries across the globe.

By leveraging the network and treasury capabilities of Mastercard Move, Access Bank, through its cutting-edge Access Africa platform, shall empower individuals and businesses to enjoy instant, traceable, seamless, and cost-effective international transactions.

