Delta govt resolves ODU leadership tussle

The Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Dr Kingsley Emu, has led a team of senior government officials to mediate in the lingering power tussle at the Oleh Development Union (ODU), in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

This is in a strict adherence to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s directive that all forms of community disputes be resolved without further delay, especially to halt a repeat of the Okuama episode.

The peace meeting brokered by the state government lasted for several hours, wherein all parties to the dispute, including the immediate past President-General of ODU, Chief Believe Alakri, agreed without duress to end the delayed power transmission…