Drug abuse: Delta Attorney-General harps on collaboration

Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ekemejero Ohwovoriole, has harped on the need for collaborative efforts towards tackling drug abuse in the society.

Ohwovoriole stated this in Asaba when the state Commander of Narcotics in the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Abubakar Wada paid him a courtesy visit.

He said that the best way to address drug abuse is by arresting, rehabilitating and counselling.

He added that the state Ministry of Justice is a law enforcement ministry despite not being an agency of law enforcement like the NDLEA.

Ohwovoriole further stated that the ministry has a department of people’s rights that adopts mediation in the…