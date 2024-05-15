FCT Police boss appeals for support from rich Nigerians

The Commissioner of Police (COMPOL), FCT Command, Bennett Igweh, has called on rich Nigerians and corporate organisations to help the Nigeria Police stem the tide of crime in the country by providing logistics and facilities that will help the Force perform its duty maximally.

The FCT Police boss, who was represented by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Toyin Sulyman, stated this on Wednesday in Abuja during the commissioning of Divisional Police Headquarters donated by Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko, the immediate past president of Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) at Jedo Mega City Estate, Ushafa Community, under the Bwari Area Council of the FCT to Nigeria…