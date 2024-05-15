FG’s plan to use pension funds for infrastructure projects, illegal 

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has strongly criticised the federal government’s proposal to utilise N20 trillion from pension funds for infrastructure projects, labelling the plan as illegal.

In a statement on Wednesday via his X account, Abubakar pointed out that the law only permits the use of 5% of pension funds for infrastructural projects.

This critique comes in response to Wale Edun, the coordinating minister for the economy and minister of finance, who recently announced the government’s intention to harness the N20 trillion pension fund and other local resources for infrastructure development in Nigeria.

Edun highlighted the potential of these funds…