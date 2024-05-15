Forensic Institute to expose politicians with fake certificates

National Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria have revealed plans to expose politicians with questionable qualifications and prevent them from participating in elections.

The President and Chairman Governing Council of the Institute, Dr Iliyasu Gashinbaki, disclosed this during a meeting with the leadership of national Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Abuja.

He said the institute would partner with IPAC to authenticate documents of aspirants even before the primary elections in the 2027 general elections.

“Politics is too important to be left in the hands of politicians. We will engage all political parties, through IPAC to see how we…