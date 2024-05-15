How Dangote staff were kidnapped in Edo — Police

The Edo State Police Command has explained how Dangote staff were kidnapped, as no fewer than 15 workers were reportedly kidnapped on Monday evening in Okpella, Edo State, as they were returning from work.

The Edo State Police Command released a press statement on Tuesday, 14th May 2024, titled “Attack on a Commercial Bus and Kidnap of Passengers at Okpella in Edo.”

According to the statement, signed by SP Chidi Nwabuzor, the Police Public Relations Officer, the incident occurred on May 13, 2024, at around 6:00 PM.

The statement detailed that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Okpella Division received a distress call from the head of security at Dangote Cement Factory,…