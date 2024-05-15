Inside Lagos’ luxury travel sector

Nigeria’s travel sector has been booming for more than a decade now. West Africa alone has 46% of the regional total of tourism activity and Nigeria itself has the second highest level of hotel investments on the continent. With figures like this, it’s no wonder Lagos is home to so many luxury travel destinations. We’re going to take a look inside some of Lagos’ most exclusive hotels and restaurants, to see what the fuss is all about.

The Federal Palace Hotel & Casino

The Federal Palace Hotel & Casino is one of the premier resorts in Lagos. As well as stunning suites and elegant restaurants, you’ll also find a fully-fledged casino here. There are all kinds of games available…