Kebbi govt vows to improve IGR

The Hon. Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Kebbi, Dr Abba Sani Kalgo has disclosed that the State Government is employing measures to improve its revenue generation drive geared towards attaining socio-economic development of the state.

He disclosed this when he briefed newsmen at the Ministerial Press Briefing of the Ministry organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture.

He said that the state government was taking measures through land reforms, small claims courts, and other means to generate revenue for the state.

Dr Kalgo also explained that Kebbi State Government has empowered no fewer than 1,950 indigent persons in the state under the social transfer…