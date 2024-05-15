Mega party: Any lesson from other lands for the promoters?

Against the backdrop of the back and forth over the mega party project by the promoters since 2015, KUNLE ODEREMI writes on the stumbling blocks.

Malawi, Ghana, Senegal are among countries in Africa where opposition has humbled the ruling parties at the polls in the last few years. Similar upsets were recorded before recent times in a number of other countries, including Zambia, Republic of Congo, Benin Republic, The Gambia, Tunisia and Cote d’Ivoire, on the continent in the last two decades. For instance, in 2016, Nana Akufo-Addo of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), defeated incumbent President John Mahama. On March 25 this year, opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye…