Nigeria’s inflation rate soars to 33.69% — NBS

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate skyrocketed to 33.69 per cent in April relative to the March 2024 rate which was 33.20 per cent.

Looking at the movement, the April 2024 headline inflation rate showed an increase of 0.49 percent points when compared to the March 2024 rate.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that released the data on Wednesday attributed the rise in inflation to increases in food prices.

The NBS reported that food inflation rate in April 2024 was 40.53 per cent on a year-on-year basis, which was 15.92 percent points higher compared to the 24.61 percent rate recorded in April 2023.

“The rise in Food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by…