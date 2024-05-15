RASDA charges children on importance of reading during WBD celebration

THE Reading Awareness Society for Development in Africa (RASDA), being championed by wife of a former governor of Oyo State, Chief (Mrs) Bukola Ladoja, has again stressed the importance of reading to schoolchildren in celebration of this year’s World Book Day, which holds every April 23.

Recently, RASDA brought together schoolchildren and literary stakeholders at the Wole Soyinka Arts Theatre, University of Ibadan, where the need to embrace reading was the major assignment.

In his opening remarks, chairman on the occasion, Mr Ayodele Aliyu, walked down memory lane on the history of the World Book Day, revealing that the day, April 23, was sanctioned to celebrate many great writers…