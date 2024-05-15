Three killed as scavengers, FCT community residents clash

Three people, including two women and a young boy, have reportedly been killed in a clash between local scavengers, otherwise referred to as Baban Bola, and residents of the Byazhin community in Kubwa, Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

An eyewitness, who identified herself as Jessica Adam, told newsmen that a Baban Bola attempted to steal a woman’s pot of soup but was overpowered and beaten up after the woman alerted neighbours and passersby.

The embittered Baban Bola then went away and mobilised hoodlums who returned at about 8:00 pm wielding weapons including machetes, clubs, and stones and began attacking residents at random, eventually killing the woman whose pot of soup was…