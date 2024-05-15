Tinubu should travel by road or commercial flight — Ali Isa

A member of the House of Representatives, Ali Isa, suggests that President Tinubu travel by road or use commercial flights for official engagements due to issues with faulty aircraft.

Isa, representing the Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituency of Gombe, made this statement on Wednesday while contributing to a motion sponsored by Satomi Ahmed, Chairman of the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence, on the need to probe the status of the presidential fleet.

In a circulating video, Isa said, “Mr. Speaker, since an issue has been raised, I would advise that the president should suspend using the presidential aircraft; if there is a need, he can use either commercial or…