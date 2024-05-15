Tinubu’s administration will bring down inflation soon — Onakpesa

The Coordinator of Tinubu Media Support Group (TSMG), Jesustega Onakpesa has assured Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration will bring down Nigeria’s soaring inflation causing hardship to the citizens

Onakpesa while briefing journalists in Abuja, however, blamed the rising inflation, especially food price hikes, on greed on the part of business owners.

He said: “With regards to inflation, it is quite challenging for Nigerians. It is a big challenge for the citizens of the country. If not for the President’s policies, the situation would have been worse than this.

“I can assure you all that the President will bring down inflation in the country. We have a…