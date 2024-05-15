Why I blend rap with afrobeats – MFK

Fast-rising Hip Hop artiste, Eric Chigozie, better known as MFK has revealed his style of music as a unique blend of Rap and Afrobeats.

Speaking to Tribune Online recently, he said that, “Mixing rap, flow, and rhythm with major elements from African music like the drums, percussions, language and general vibes gives it a sensational and pleasing aura. When you mix originality and blend with the best of rap intertwined with African-ness, it’s only natural that the outcome makes one unique. That’s what I possess on a default.”

According to him, his new EP titled ‘The Magic’ is a body of work that screams professionalism all the way.

“The five-song body of work that…