Yobe govt goes spiritual on electricity tower destruction

Yobe State government has gone spiritual based on electricity tower destruction

The state government has launched a spiritual war against the Boko Haram insurgents who have been destroying electricity towers, cutting off Borno and Yobe states from the national grid for months.

On Wednesday, May 15,2024 Muslim clerics were led to the tower, recited the Holy Quran and praying for divine intervention against the insurgents responsible for the attacks on the towers.

These towers are part of the Jos-Gombe grid that supplies electricity to Borno and Yobe.

After repairing the 330 KVA towers that were…