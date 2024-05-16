30 percent of Nigerian adults live with Hypertension — NHS

The Nigerian Hypertension Society has disclosed that no fewer than thirty percent of the Nigerian adult population is currently suffering from hypertension in the country.

The President of the Nigerian Society of Hypertension, Professor Simeon Isezuo, stated this on Thursday in Sokoto during a press briefing at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, UDUTH, Sokoto, as part of activities to celebrate the 2024 World Hypertension Day.

He said the aim of the exercise is to raise awareness and promote the early detection and treatment of hypertension.

“This is particularly significant in Nigeria, where one in every three adults has hypertension. It has no symptoms until…