AgriConnect summit to unite Nigeria’s agricultural leader

In a groundbreaking initiative, The AgriConnect Summit, in collaboration with Obasanjo Farms Nigeria, is poised to transform Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The summit aims to foster collaboration and innovation to tackle the pressing challenges confronting Nigerian agriculture.

Under the theme “Bridging the Divide: Cultivating Collaboration and Innovation for a Sustainable Agricultural Future,” The AgriConnect Summit promises a gathering of minds at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos on Friday, May 31.

This pivotal one-day event will convene a diverse array of stakeholders, including technology firms spearheading advancements in farming practices and market connectivity,…