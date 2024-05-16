APM Terminals Apapa hosts maiden exporters forum

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa has hosted the maiden edition of its “Exporters Forum”, with a promise to support the Federal Government’s drive to diversify the economy through the promotion of non-oil exports, the terminal operator stated on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, the Country Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke, expressed appreciation to the exporters for the role they play in economic growth and advancement.

He said the Exporters Forum was created as an avenue to exchange ideas to eliminate obstacles facing the export business in Nigeria.

He noted that non-oil export remains an important aspect of the…