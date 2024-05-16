Diabetes: Experts recommend optimal dosages for herbal treatment

Quite a number of diabetic patients use herbal medicines as supplements to their conventional medicines. It is common for these herbal supplements to contain two or more medicinal plants, regardless of potential toxicities or possible herb-drug interactions.

According to a study, the combination of two popular herbs used in traditional medicine to manage diabetes—Gongronema latifolium and Picralima nitida—work synergistically to guarantee a notable drop in blood sugar.

The combination of Gongronema latifolium leaves and Picralima nitida in dose ratios of 50:160, 100:90, and 150:30 mg/kg gave the best dose pairs with synergistic outcomes.

It was in the 2023 edition of the…