FULL LIST: Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Davido, others bag 2024 BET Awards nominations 

Nigerian Afrobeat artists Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Davido, Tems, Asake, Seyi Vibes, and Lojay have all received nominations across various music categories at the 2024 BET Awards.

The nominations were announced on Thursday by Black Entertainment Television (BET), the organizers of the annual BET Awards.

The 2024 BET Awards, scheduled to air live from Los Angeles, United States on Sunday, June 30, will witness performances from Latto, Sexxy Red, and GloRila, among others.

The rave of the moment, Ayra Starr, received three nominations in the Best New Act, Best International Act, and ‘BET Her’ categories, making her the most nominated Nigerian artist for this year’s edition.

Nigerian Tribune