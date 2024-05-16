Kogi First Lady advocates sustainable environmental habits

Wife of Kogi Governor, Hajia Sefinat Usman Ododo enjoined parents in the state to instill sustainable environmental practices and climate change awareness in their children.

The Wife of the Kogi governor made the call in a message to commemorate the 2024 International Day of Families in the state.

Hajia Sefinat who harped on the importance of the family in shaping habits pointed out that the family institution could be empowered to drive the campaign against pollution, indiscriminate waste disposal, and increase tree planting and recycling of waste products.

The First Lady decried the huge devastation that has been attributed to climate change, such as flooding and…