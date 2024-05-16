Lagos community warns females to stay indoors

The annual traditional ‘Oro’ festival, typically held in Ikorodu, Lagos State, has been scheduled to hold today, May 16, 2024, both during the daytime and nighttime.

This information was conveyed in a letter issued by the Ayangburen Palace and signed by the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi. A copy of which was sighted by PUNCH.

The letter, dated April 16, 2024, was addressed to the Medical Director of the Ikorodu General Hospital.

The letter, titled ‘Notification of Magbo (Oro) Festival 2024,’ read, “This is to notify you of the above festival, which is slated for Thursday, May 16, 2024.

“According to tradition, all females are advised to remain in their…