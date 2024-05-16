Lagos govt threatens to sanction teachers engaging in

The Lagos State Government has issued a stern warning against the practice of teachers and schools extending official school hours for extra lessons, which are paid for by students.

Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, delivered this warning during the inauguration of a block of classrooms and furniture at the Amuwo-Odofin Junior High School Complex, donated to the state by Grimaldi Group and Ports & Terminal Multiservices Ltd.

Alli-Balogun emphasised that the additional hour beyond official closing time is designated for extra-curricular activities, aimed at fostering students’ holistic development.

He urged students to engage in…