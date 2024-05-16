Malaria, unsafe abortion, and excessive bleeding top list of killers of children, women in Oyo State, says Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi

Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi is a public health expert and the Oyo State Health Commissioner. In this interview with Sade Oguntola, she speaks to issues pertaining to the healthcare provision in the state, including steps to tackle the drug price hike, the depleting health workforce, and the HPV vaccine rollout, among many other issues.

Heat and ailments associated with the hot weather, especially for the elderly and individuals with sickle cell disease, are big issues. What is your advice?

High atmospheric temperatures cause a change in the thermoregulation of the body. As a result, these groups of people may experience conditions such as heat rash, heat exhaustion, heat syncope…