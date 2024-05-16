‘No red blood, no problem’: Discover animals with green, purple, and blue blood

Maybe I’m used to animals bleeding red, like humans; I’ve always believed every animal does. But I was wrong. Because there are other colours of blood that run on some animals.

The reason for red blood is the presence of “haemoglobin” — it binds with oxygen and then allows red blood cells to circulate and supply other cells in the body.

“Hemerythrin” is an iron that is attached to oxygen molecules to form a purple-pink blood. Blue blood is due to “hemocyanin” — a protein that contains copper. At the initial stage, the protein is colourless but becomes blue after coming in contact with oxygen.

