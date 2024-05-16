NUC vows to ensure full implementation of new varsity curriculum

THE Acting Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Mr Chris Maiyaki, has said that the commission is poised to ensure full implementation of the recently launched Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) by all universities in Nigeria.

Maiyaki stated this when he received the leadership of the Association of Registrars of Nigerian Universities (ARNU), who paid a courtesy visit to the NUC to seek recognition and partnership in the implementation of its programmes.

According to him, registrars are the nexus of university academic and administrative activities, adding that they are also the drivers of policies in the system.

He called on ARNU to, in…