Osun APC prepared to receive Dotun Babayemi on Friday — Party chairman

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) announced on Thursday that the party’s leadership had made every necessary arrangement to welcome Prince Dotun Babayemi, the governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election in Osun State, into its fold.

The party chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi in Osogbo, charged all members and supporters of the party to make it a point of duty to grace the occasion scheduled for Friday, May 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. at the State Secretariat of the party in the town.

Lawal further tasked all the stakeholders of the…