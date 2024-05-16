Server failure: 1,600 containers trapped inside Lagos ports — Clearing agents

Freight forwarders plying their trade at the Lagos ports have dragged Webb Fontaine, an IT solution provider at the Lagos ports, to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, over alleged incessant break-down of Customs Server.

This is even as the agents lamented that due to the incessant server failure, over 1,600 containers have been trapped inside the ports, accumulating unnecessary demurrages and storage charges.

Webb Fontaine is the service provider for Customs automation processes and handles the trade portal through which the trading public such as importers, freight forwarders interface with the Customs.

Unable to bear the delays and…