Slovakia PM Fico no longer in life-threatening condition — Deputy PM

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is no longer in a life-threatening condition after being shot several times, the deputy prime minister, Tomas Taraba has said.

Taraba said Fico’s surgery had gone “well” and “I guess that at the end he will survive”.

Earlier the defence minister said Fico was “fighting for his life” after being gravely injured in an attack in the small town of Handlova.

A suspect was detained at the scene of the shooting.

Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estoka described it as a politically motivated assassination attempt.

Following the shooting, Fico was rushed to hospital and spent several hours in surgery “fighting for his life”, according to…