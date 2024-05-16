Troops now hunting senior terrorist leadership — DHQ

The Defence Headquarters has announced that military troops and other security agencies are actively hunting senior terrorist leaders who coordinate attacks on troops and Nigerians.

This effort, TRIBUNE ONLINE, aims to end insecurity in the country.

At a bi-weekly briefing on ongoing military operations, Director Defence Media Operations (DMO) Major General Edward Buba disclosed that troops are focused on destroying both the military capability and the will to fight terrorists and their cohorts across the country.

According to General Buba, troops are hunting senior terrorist leaders who are operationally important in coordinating attacks. Additionally, they are targeting those…