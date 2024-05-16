VistaJet adding flavour to charter operations in Nigeria, W/Africa

Amidst the challenges confronting Nigeria, it is a common knowledge that it is a country that is strategically positioned to be a topmost player in Africa and globally when it comes to its economic prowess as complimented by its population and location.

For every good entrepreneur who has eyes for good market, Nigeria is a ready made fertile ground for any business to enjoy massive growth and development in view of the liberal policies available therein.

Described as Africa’s largest economy and with the numerous business opportunities abound, foreign investors have found the Nigerian aviation sector in particular with interest in air transport.

By virtue of the Bilateral Air…