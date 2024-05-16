We’ll never change our position on Rivers ‘ex-assembly men’

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed that nothing will make it change its position on the vacation of seats by former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement issued on Thursday by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, also clarified that it is not under pressure from any quarters to compromise its position in court, wherein it had already clearly stated that the former Rivers State lawmakers are no longer members of the Rivers State House of Assembly from December 11, 2023, when they publicly announced their defection from the PDP to the APC.

It said the…