…As ‘Confam Gbedu’ returns with Pepsi

Pepsi, one of the sponsors of the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), once again electrified the entertainment landscape with a fusion of nostalgia and contemporary vibes. The event, which took place at the prestigious EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Lagos, on Saturday, May 11, celebrated 10 years of African cinematic greatness. According to Pepsi, it “perfectly aligns with Pepsi’s commitment to celebrating and refreshing a youthful lifestyle” through its POV ‘Confam Gbedu Reloaded’ campaign.

Embracing the essence of the platform, Pepsi refreshed the live show with an electrifying lineup of artists who embodied the rich musical heritage of Africa alongside…