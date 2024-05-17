Ayato! Goldberg showcases the unique beauty of African culture

The AMVCA Cultural Day was a spectacular celebration of Africa’s vibrant heritage, with fashion, performances, food, and exhibitions taking centre stage in Lagos. At the heart of this cultural extravaganza was Goldberg, the Premium Lager Beer that champions African culture, presenting the highly coveted Best Dressed Award Category.

As a brand deeply rooted in African traditions, Goldberg honoured Neo and Venita Akpofure with the Best Dressed Male and Female awards. The stylish duo stunned in their exquisite Itsekeri regalia, effortlessly embodying the essence of African elegance. Their impeccable looks earned them a well-deserved one million naira each, courtesy of the…