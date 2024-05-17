FOMWAN organises hajj seminar for children

THE Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja chapter, has urged parents and their children to always work towards the attainment of the fifth pillar of Islam, hajj.

The amirah (leader) of the FOMWAN FCT chapter, Hajiya Fatima Issa Ndako, gave the advice at the maiden ‘Hajj Day’ seminar which was held at the FOMWAN Basic School, Wuse II, Abuja.

She said the seminar was held to introduce the children to the fifth pillar of Islam by being practical with how it is done in the holy land.

She said the school deemed it necessary to let the children know the importance of hajj by making them become good and conscious…