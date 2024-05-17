JUST IN: PDP BoT member, Shuaib Oyedokun dumps party, joins APC

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party and a member of Board of PDP board of trustees, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun, has resigned his membership from the PDP.

He also announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress in a copy of the letter obtained late Thursday night in Osogbo.

Oyedokun who tendered his resignation letter explained that he decided to join APC, where his experience, efforts, and leadership roles would be valued and appreciated.

“I have the honour (though with pain) in announcing the renunciation of my party membership on principle, having observed that the ideals of we, founding members, had been sorely contaminated. ”

“In…