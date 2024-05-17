



Tribune Online

Lagos-Calabar coastal road project to reposition Nigeria’s economy — Bishop Katung

The Secretary General of the Northern Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Nigeria, Bishop Jonas Katung, has stated that the Lagos-Calabar High Coastal Way project is one of the viable initiatives of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration to reposition the economy of Nigeria. Bishop Katung, in an interview with newsmen in Jos, Plateau State on Friday, strongly condemned the former […]

Lagos-Calabar coastal road project to reposition Nigeria’s economy — Bishop Katung

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune